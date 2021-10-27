WB assembly winter session to begin from Nov 1; BJP seeks deferment due to festival

The West Bengal assembly's winter session is scheduled to begin from November 1 and will continue till November 18, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Wednesday.

According to assembly sources, the winter session, generally held in December, has been advanced due to the possibility of municipal polls in the last month of this year.

''The winter session will begin from November 1. It will continue till November 18,'' Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, the BJP legislative party has written to the Speaker requesting him to defer the session by a few days citing Diwali and Kali Puja festivals on November 4 and 5.

''We fail to understand how the assembly session can be held during Diwali and Kali Puja. We have requested the Speaker to defer it by a few days,'' BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga said.

Reacting to the BJP's concerns, the Speaker said the House would remain adjourned during the festival.

''There will be no session during days of festivals such as Diwali and Kali Puja. There is no problem with having a session on other days. We have already informed this to the BJP legislature party,'' Banerjee said.

According to a source in TMC legislative party, the business of the House will be decided at an all-party meeting later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)