WB assembly winter session to begin from Nov 1; BJP seeks deferment due to festival
It will continue till November 18, Banerjee said.Meanwhile, the BJP legislative party has written to the Speaker requesting him to defer the session by a few days citing Diwali and Kali Puja festivals on November 4 and 5.We fail to understand how the assembly session can be held during Diwali and Kali Puja.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal assembly's winter session is scheduled to begin from November 1 and will continue till November 18, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Wednesday.
According to assembly sources, the winter session, generally held in December, has been advanced due to the possibility of municipal polls in the last month of this year.
''The winter session will begin from November 1. It will continue till November 18,'' Banerjee said.
Meanwhile, the BJP legislative party has written to the Speaker requesting him to defer the session by a few days citing Diwali and Kali Puja festivals on November 4 and 5.
''We fail to understand how the assembly session can be held during Diwali and Kali Puja. We have requested the Speaker to defer it by a few days,'' BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga said.
Reacting to the BJP's concerns, the Speaker said the House would remain adjourned during the festival.
''There will be no session during days of festivals such as Diwali and Kali Puja. There is no problem with having a session on other days. We have already informed this to the BJP legislature party,'' Banerjee said.
According to a source in TMC legislative party, the business of the House will be decided at an all-party meeting later this month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Goa MLA hails TMC and Mamata Banerjee
No separate SoPs for festivals like Chhath, Diwali: Govt sources
Maha: NMMC employees to get Rs 25,000 ex gratia before Diwali festival
Motorola Offers BIG Discounts on Its Smartphone Range During Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale Including the Newly Launched Motorola edge20 Series and Customer Favorites Like moto g40 fusion and moto g60
Singapore announces crowd control measures for Little India in the lead-up to Diwali