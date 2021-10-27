Left Menu

BEL pays Rs 149.52 cr dividend to govt, totalling Rs 498.38 crore for FY 2020-21

Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has paid a total dividend of 400 per cent on its paid-up capital to the Government for Financial Year 2020-21, informed the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 21:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has paid a total dividend of 400 per cent on its paid-up capital to the Government for Financial Year 2020-21, informed the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday. Chairman and Managing Director (Additional Charge), BEL, Anandi Ramalingam presented the 120 per cent final dividend cheque for Rs 149.52 crore, payable on the shares held by the President of India, to Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

The Ministry said the total dividend paid to the government stands at Rs 498.38 crore. There has been a 43 per cent increase from FY 2019-20 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the Company had paid two interim dividends of Rs 174.43 crore each consisting of 140 per cent on the face value of Rupee one per equity share in February and March 2021. (ANI)

