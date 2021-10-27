Russia to pump gas into European storage once domestic stocks filled - Putin
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday told the head of Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom, Alexei Miller, to start pumping natural gas into European gas stores once Russia finishes filling its own stocks.
Miller told the televised government meeting that Gazprom would reach the planned level of more than 72 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in domestic storage by Nov. 1, and would completely finish filling inventories by Nov. 8.
