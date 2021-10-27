Left Menu

Maha govt approves Rs 774 crore for rain-hit farmers in nine districts

The farmers lost their crops to excess rains, flooding and similar natural calamities, the government said in a statement. The government has already initiated the process of disbursing Rs 2,860 crore to farmers from 14 other districts for similar reasons, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 22:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday sanctioned a proposal to disburse Rs 774 crore to farmers from nine districts in the state, who suffered crop losses due to extreme weather conditions.

''Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sanctioned the proposal to disburse Rs 774 crore to farmers from nine districts. The farmers lost their crops to excess rains, flooding and similar natural calamities, the government said in a statement. The government has already initiated the process of disbursing Rs 2,860 crore to farmers from 14 other districts for similar reasons, it said. The Rs 774.15 crore have been approved for Solapur, Gondia, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Washim, Nashik and Jalgaon districts.

As per the decision taken on October 21, the rates of compensation have been revised. Once the damage assessment report is completed, the amount will get deposited into the accounts of farmers, the statement said.

