Algeria says to meet all Spanish gas supply commitments, ready to negotiate more

Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said on Wednesday his country would meet all Spanish natural gas supply commitments and was willing to negotiate providing possible additional quantities, state new agency APS reported.

"The Spanish partners were reassured that Algeria will provide all the planned supplies," APS quoted the minister as saying after a meeting with his Spanish counterpart Teresa Ribera. "We have assured the Spanish partner that we are ready to talk about additional quantities and to set a schedule to deliver all these quantities."

Algeria, the main gas provider of Spain, will supply its partner through the undersea Medgaz pipeline, as well as from liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, Arkab said. The North African country plans to increase the capacity of Medgaz, which links the two countries directly, from 8 billion cubic metres per year currently to 10.5 billion cubic metres by the end of November.

Algeria has said it will not use the Maghreb-Europe pipeline, which crosses Morocco, when the contract expires on Oct.31. Algiers cut off diplomatic ties with Morocco in August and closed its airspace to the kingdom's military and civilian aircraft.

