Left Menu

NIA court convicts nine SIMI terrorists in 2013 Patna serial blast cases

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bihar on Wednesday convicted nine Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) terrorists in connection with Patna serial blast cases.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 27-10-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 23:25 IST
NIA court convicts nine SIMI terrorists in 2013 Patna serial blast cases
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bihar on Wednesday convicted nine Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) terrorists in connection with Patna serial blast cases.

A series of bomb explosions had taken place at Patna Railway Junction and Gandhi Maidan on October 27, 2013, in which six people were killed and many injured. The cases were registered on November 1, 2013.

The NIA took over the case and registered an FIR on December 31, 2013. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021