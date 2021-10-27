Left Menu

Delhi govt to give Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to family of firefighter killed on duty

Home Minister of Delhi Satyendar Jain on Wednesday visited the family of Late Praveen Kumar, who succumbed during a fire fighting operation in Narela Industrial Area and declared an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to support the family.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 23:28 IST
Delhi home minister Satyendar Jain (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Home Minister of Delhi Satyendar Jain on Wednesday visited the family of Late Praveen Kumar, who succumbed during a fire fighting operation in Narela Industrial Area and declared an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to support the family. As per the press release from the Delhi home department, Praveen Kumar joined the Delhi fire service as a fire operator. After the completion of his training, he was posted at Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) Narela fire station.

On October 9, a fire broke out at a paper plate manufacturing unit in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area and after receiving the distress call, he along with two other firefighters were engaged in a firefighting operation. Unfortunately, the situation went out of control, the rear portion of the building collapsed and three firefighters burn to injuries.

All of the individuals were shifted to LNJP hospital that day and they were being treated at the hospital and one of the firefighters, Praveen Kumar succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, the release read. Home Minister who met the family said, ''Late Praveen Kumar was an extraordinary fighter and a brave soldier of Delhi Fire Service and the loss is unbearable.

"Delhi government stands shoulder to shoulder with the family on their grief. The efforts of Late Praveen Kumar will always be remembered," he said. (ANI)

