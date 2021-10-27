I&B Ministry advises media houses to use official logo to report news pertaining to 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday released an advisory for media houses and said that they should consider displaying the official logo of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav when reporting news pertaining to 75 years of India's Independence. In its release, the ministry said, "In view of this, media platforms may consider Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav logo during news programmes, reports, bulletins, especially while reporting on matter relating to 75 years of India's Independence so that viewers may be informed about the campaignand they take forward the spirit of "Jan Bhagidari" envisaged under the Mahotsav."

The "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" campaign is being celebrated nationwide to commemorate the completion of 75 years of India's Independence. The campaign celebrates the glorious history of our freedom struggle and journey of socio-cultural, political and economic progress over the last 75 years.

The "Amrit Mahotsav" commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to the 75 anniversary, and will end on August 15, 2023. Various activities and events are being undertaken by the Central, State/Union Territory governments, civil society and other organisations under the five pillars viz. The Freedom Struggle; Ideas@75; Achievements@75; Actions@75; and Resolve@75, the release stated. (ANI)

