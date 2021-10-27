Left Menu

Girls break shackles, ran for Unity in J-K's Kupwara

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-10-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 23:30 IST
Girls break shackles, ran for Unity in J-K's Kupwara
Run for Unity event held in J-K . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

142 girls of Ramhall and Taratpora block in Kupwara came out of their comfort zone early in the morning on a chilling day to compete in a 'Run For Fun' event organised by Indian Army at Vilgam in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the press release issued by the Army, the theme for this Fun event was 'Run For Unity' and the participants pledged to spread the message of Unity, Peace and oneness.

The event also played an important role in grooming young girls of the valley in developing sportsmanship, which was evidently seen by the Josh, Vigour and Dedication displayed by each participant. A clear message of women taking a step out of homely shackles and empowering themselves has been conveyed. So many girls turned up for the event despite midterm examinations being conducted in most of the schools.

A total of 21 teachers and parents also accompanied young runners. They were motivating girls to perform better in the event. Individual medals, certificates, and cash prizes were given to 10 best position holders and a certificate and a finishers medal to each participant, release read. (ANI)

