Left Menu

University of Toronto to divest all fossil fuel investments

The University of Toronto will sell off all fossil fuel investments from its C$4 billion ($3.2 billion) endowment fund and aim to create a "climate-positive" campus by 2050, the university said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 01:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 01:43 IST
University of Toronto to divest all fossil fuel investments
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UofT)

The University of Toronto will sell off all fossil fuel investments from its C$4 billion ($3.2 billion) endowment fund and aim to create a "climate-positive" campus by 2050, the university said on Wednesday. The endowment fund, beginning immediately, will divest from all direct investments in fossil fuel firms within the next 12 months. It will divest from indirect investments by 2030.

"The growing severity of the climate crisis now demands bold actions that have both substantive and symbolic impact," University of Toronto President Meric Gertler said in a statement. "When a large institution like the University of Toronto decides to take such steps, it is our belief that this will both accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy and inspire other investors to do the same."

Investments in fossil fuel companies represented 1.62% of its long-term investments as of June 30, the university said. Companies from which the fund will divest are primarily owners of coal, oil and gas reserves, a university spokesperson said, without naming the companies.

The endowment fund will also allocate 10 percent of its portfolio towards sustainable and low-carbon investments by 2025, with an initial commitment of $400 million. The university is aiming for net zero carbon emissions associated with the endowment by no later than 2050, it said.

The university also said it would make its St. George campus climate-positive by 2050, meaning it will curb more emissions than it emits. It will achieve this target through steps including expanding renewable energy generation and transforming its energy and utility infrastructure, the university said. ($1 = 1.2358 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021