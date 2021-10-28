Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona sack coach Koeman after poor run of results

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 03:50 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 03:50 IST
Barcelona sacked coach Ronald Koeman after Wednesday's 1-0 LaLiga defeat at Rayo Vallecano, the Catalan club said on Wednesday.

"FC Barcelona have fired tonight Ronald Koeman as the first team coach," the club said on Twitter.

