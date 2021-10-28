Soccer-Barcelona sack coach Koeman after poor run of results
Barcelona sacked coach Ronald Koeman after Wednesday's 1-0 LaLiga defeat at Rayo Vallecano, the Catalan club said on Wednesday.
"FC Barcelona have fired tonight Ronald Koeman as the first team coach," the club said on Twitter.
