Australia will not back EU, US-led pledge to cut methane emissions
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 28-10-2021 05:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 05:18 IST
Australia will not back a pledge, led by the European Union and the United States, to cut methane emissions by 30% amid concerns about the impact on farming, coal and gas operations, a spokesperson for Energy Minister Angus Taylor confirmed on Thursday.
The United States and EU in September announced the effort in September aiming to rally rapid climate action before the start of U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, which start on Sunday.
Australia's decision was first reported in The Australian newspaper.
