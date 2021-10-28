PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 28

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- France sets deadline for UK in dispute over fishing rights https://on.ft.com/31abDhd - UK government to invest 1.7 bln stg in Sizewell C nuclear power station https://on.ft.com/3BqMlaN

- Activist fund Third Point calls for break-up of Shell https://on.ft.com/3Cqdaxa - Rishi Sunak delivers 'tax, save and spend' Budget after improved forecasts for economy https://on.ft.com/3jIV6Hq

Overview - France is threatening to take action from Tuesday against the UK in a dispute over fishing rights, which could include tougher customs checks on imports and cutting off electricity supplies.

- The UK government will invest up to 1.7 bln pounds to help get the planned Sizewell C nuclear power station project to a final investment decision in the next three years, as the government looks to reboot its struggling efforts to replace the nation's ageing reactors. - Royal Dutch Shell is under pressure to break itself up after the activist hedge fund Third Point built a large stake and accused the oil supermajor of being bogged down by an incoherent strategy.

- Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Wednesday delivered a "tax, spend and save" Budget in which improved official forecasts gave him a £35bn annual windfall of additional revenue on top of the £36bn a year of tax rises he had already imposed. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)