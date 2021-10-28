75th Infantry Day: J-K marching towards prosperity, development, says Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir is marching towards prosperity and development, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday. An event commemorating the 75th year of Air Induction of the Indian Army to evict Pakistan forces from Kashmir was organized by Chinar Corps at Technical Airport Budgam.

"Jammu and Kashmir is today moving towards prosperity and development. The first step towards prosperity and development is peace and the people's contribution towards peace is commendable," said the LG at the event. Paying tributes to those killed in action in the October 1947 terror attack by the Pakistan army, the LG said, "The atrocities of Pakistan against people of Jammu and Kashmir have been exposed to the world. The wounds of Pakistani terror attack is still fresh. October 22 is a reminder of Pakistan's atrocities and will always remain a Black Day, not just for the people of Jammu and Kashmir but for the entire humanity."

He also said that the young generation must be told about the stories of valour and sacrifice of bravehearts like Brig. Rajinder Singh, Maqbool Sherwani, Chief of Women's Self Defence Corps Kanta Wazir, and other unsung heroes. Post-partition, Pakistan attempted to annex the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir with a mix of forces which included the Pakistan Army and Kabayalis. The Operation was named 'OP GULMARG'. The mixed force led by Pakistan Army advanced towards Srinagar from different directions. This Pakistan Army led force on reaching Baramulla rampaged the entire town.

Recalling the dark days of history, he said, "Pakistan Army disguised as Pashtun Tribals on reaching Baramulla created havoc and rampaged the entire town, killed, raped and looted the innocents, burnt houses, hospitals and churches. People of all religions, whoever had survived, left their homes and took refuge in the mountains." Commemorating the historic event, General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General DP Pandey said, "The memory of unilateral violation of Standstill agreement and the rape, murder, loot and arson at Baramulla and other villages and town of Jammu and Kashmir may seem distant for the current generation and well forgotten. This reenactment is a grim reminder to those who have forgotten the misery brought upon their elders."

Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C) of Western Air Command, Air Marshal Amit Dev speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event said, "I am sure that someday, the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir will also join this part of Kashmir and we will have the whole of Kashmir in years to come." Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir Valley.

The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment. (ANI)

