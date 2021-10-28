Left Menu

Terrorist killed in J-K's Baramulla

A terrorist was killed by the security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed police on Thursday.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-10-2021 08:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 08:13 IST
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A terrorist was killed by the security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed police on Thursday. According to the police, the terrorist has been identified as Javed Ah Wani of Kulgam district. He assisted terrorist Gulzar, who was killed on October 20, in the killing of 2 labourers from Bihar in Wanpoh.

He was on a mission to target one shopkeeper in Baramulla, stated the police. "Killed terrorist is a hybrid type, identified as Javed Ah Wani of Kulgam district and he has assisted terrorist Gulzar (who was killed on 20th Oct) in the killing of 2 labourers from Bihar in Wanpoh. He was on a mission to target one shopkeeper in Baramulla," informed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The police have recovered one pistol, one loaded magazine and one Pak grenade from his possession. "Terrorists fired on ADP of Army and Police in Cherdari, Baramulla. Alert parties retaliated and 1 terrorist was killed. Identification is being ascertained. 1 pistol, 1 loaded magazine and 1 Pak grenade were recovered from his possession," said Kashmir Zone Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

