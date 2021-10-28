Left Menu

Drug-on-cruise case: NCB team from Delhi to question Sameer Wankhede

A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team from Delhi will question the agency's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Thursday to investigate allegations levelled against him.

Reprsentative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team from Delhi will question the agency's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Thursday to investigate allegations levelled against him. The team will also question two officers of NCB Mumbai.

Meanwhile, a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Milind Khetale has been formed to investigate the allegations levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Four Police stations in Mumbai have received complaints against Wankhede. On Wednesday, the probe agency's Deputy Director General (Northern Region) Gyaneshwar Singh said that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede will remain the investigating officer in the drugs-on-cruise case until substantial information is found against him,

An NCB team, led by Gyaneshwar Singh, is in Mumbai to probe allegations of corruption levelled by Prabhakar Sail, the bodyguard of the NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise case. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2. A total of 20 people including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, have been arrested in the case. (ANI)

