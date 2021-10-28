UK says French seizure of a British trawler is disproportionate

The British government said France's seizure of a British trawler fishing and issuing a verbal warning to a second vessel is "disappointing and disproportionate" amid an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights.

The reaction is "disappointing and disproportionate, and not what we would expect from a close ally and partner," the government said in a statement.

