UK says French seizure of a British trawler is disproportionate
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 13:46 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government said France's seizure of a British trawler fishing and issuing a verbal warning to a second vessel is "disappointing and disproportionate" amid an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights.
The reaction is "disappointing and disproportionate, and not what we would expect from a close ally and partner," the government said in a statement.
