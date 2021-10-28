Left Menu

Earnings gloom leaves European shares struggling ahead of ECB

Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, dropped 3.3% after cutting its outlook for deliveries and reporting lower-than-expected quarterly profit due to the global chip crunch.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 14:23 IST
Earnings gloom leaves European shares struggling ahead of ECB
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

European stocks slipped on Thursday in one of the busiest days for earnings and ahead of a policy update from the European Central Bank, as some leading automakers warned of production hit from chip shortages.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.1% as global stocks retreated after companies highlighted a hit to their earnings from supply-chain snags. Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, dropped 3.3% after cutting its outlook for deliveries and reporting lower-than-expected quarterly profit due to the global chip crunch. The wider auto index fell 1.0%.

Stellantis also cut its planned quarterly production by 30% due to the chip crisis, although its shares were almost flat. Oil major Royal Dutch Shell dropped 3.1% after reporting a third-quarter profit that came in below expectations, hitting shares of peers BP and TotalEnergies.

Adding to a cautious mood, the ECB is set to release its policy decision later in the day, with traders expecting the central bank to push back against expectations for a rate hike next year. The meeting comes amid worries that inflation is running hot in Europe, above the central bank's target of 2%, while several other major central banks have warned that price pressures are more severe than expected.

"The ECB will try as hard as possible to not get into the contentious topics: inflation risk and policy recalibration," Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum. "It will have to address the fact that its inflation forecasts are too low, without giving a sense of panic."

Ahead of the closely monitored meeting, euro zone stocks also inched 0.1% lower, maintaining a defensive posture. The ECB's policy decision is due at 1145 GMT, followed by President Christine Lagarde's news conference at 1230 GMT. European stocks have been on a steady course in October, coming close to their record levels as earnings optimism offset concerns over elevated inflation and a global energy crunch.

Europe's food and beverage index jumped 1.3%, its highest in over two years, after Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, gained 7.2% on lifting its full-year forecast. Airbus rose 1.1% after the world's largest commercial planemaker raised its full-year financial targets.

Lloyds Banking Group rose 1.1% as it upgraded its outlook after posting a better-than-expected quarterly profit. Profits for Europe Inc are expected to increase 52% in the third quarter to 99.8 billion euros ($115.8 billion) from the same quarter last year, latest Refinitiv I/B/E/S data showed, an improvement from last week's 47.6% growth forecast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021