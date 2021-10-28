Left Menu

UK officials urgently investigating detained trawler -minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 14:47 IST
UK officials urgently investigating detained trawler -minister
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British officials are urgently investigating the circumstances around a vessel which was seized in France, Britain's Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Minister George Eustice said on Thursday.

Asked by a lawmaker in parliament whether the trawler had a license, Eustice said: "My officials are investigating the circumstances around this vessel that have been detained in France. It is too early to be able to identify precisely what happened."

"I have seen reports that it was on a list originally and then it appeared not to be on a list but it is something I have asked our officials to urgently investigate."

