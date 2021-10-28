Egypt to increase price of subsidized vegetable oil - minister
The country's reserves of vegetable oils are sufficient for five months, he told a news conference in Cairo. The government raised in June the price of subsidised vegetable oils by 23.5% to 21 Egyptian pounds per one litre bottle, following a jump in raw material costs globally.
Egyptian Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said on Thursday the price of subsidised vegetable oil will increase to 25 Egyptian pounds ($1.60) per 1-litre bottle, adding that it could be brought down if inflation cools. The country's reserves of vegetable oils are sufficient for five months, he told a news conference in Cairo.
The government raised in June the price of subsidised vegetable oils by 23.5% to 21 Egyptian pounds per one litre bottle, following a jump in raw material costs globally. ($1 = 15.6600 Egyptian pounds)
