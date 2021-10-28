Rosneft's Sechin says gas crisis underlines risks of hasty energy transition
Reuters | Verona | Updated: 28-10-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 15:43 IST
Europe's gas crisis has demonstrated the risks of hasty energy transition and negligent attitude towards traditional energy, Igor Sechin, head of Russian oil giant Rosneft, told a conference on Thursday.
Speaking at a forum in Verona, Sechin also said the gas crisis in Europe had highlighted the importance of commodity inventories.
