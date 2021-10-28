Macron says up to Australia to repair broken relations
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-10-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 15:48 IST
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron told Australia's prime minister that he had broken the trust between their two countries and that it was up to Canberra to repair relations, the Elysee said.
In the call on Thursday, which came ahead of a U.N. climate change summit, Macron also urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to commit to halting coal mining and the use of coal for power production.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
