StanChart sets new interim goals to reducing funding to CO2-emitting sectors

Standard Chartered set new targets for reducing its funding to carbon intensive sectors by 2030, as part of a broader goal to reach net zero emissions for itself and its clients by 2050. The Asia, Africa and Middle East-focused bank on Thursday said it will stop funding companies that are expanding in thermal coal, and by 2030 only provide financial services to clients less than 5% dependent on the fuel for revenue.

The bank said it will also reduce its financing to the power, steel and mining, oil and gas sectors, as well as expecting clients in those sectors to have their own transition strategies in line with the goals of the Paris agreement. The announcement from StanChart comes ahead of a gathering of world leaders in Glasgow next week aimed at saving the planet from the devastation wreaked by rising temperatures.

StanChart, in common with other global banks, has in recent years bowed to activist and investor pressure to reduce its financing to fossil fuel-related clients. The lender left some loopholes in its fresh commitments announced on Thursday, such as saying that its cutting of financing to thermal coal applied only at an individual corporate entity, or subsidiary, level.

Group-level client firms that StanChart provides financial services to will instead be "subjected to enhanced due diligence", it said. "We’re confident that we’re on a science-based trajectory toward net-zero financed emissions by 2050 that is consistent with the Paris Agreement," Chief Executive Bill Winters said.

