Left Menu

Elephants fight over lorry load of sugarcane, stop traffic on highway

Erode TN, Oct 28 PTI A fight between two elephants over a lorry load of sugarcane held up traffic on the Dindigul-Bengaluru highway for more than 25 minutes, forest officials said on Thursday. After 25 minutes or so, the three elephants slowly went their way and the vehicles on both sides of the national highway got cleared, the officials said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-10-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 16:50 IST
Elephants fight over lorry load of sugarcane, stop traffic on highway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fight between two elephants over a lorry load of sugarcane held up traffic on the Dindigul-Bengaluru highway for more than 25 minutes, forest officials said on Thursday. The incident happened at Karapallam near Hasanur in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode district on Wednesday night, the officials said.

According to the officials, the fight broke out after the driver of a lorry carrying sugarcane stopped upon seeing a female elephant with its calf on the side of the road. When the lorry stopped, the adult elephant went up to the vehicle, took some sugarcane and passed it on to its young one. Moments later, the tusker showed up and the two adult elephants began to fight over their share of the cane. Seeing this, other motorists passing through stopped to watch the spectacle.This held up traffic. After 25 minutes or so, the three elephants slowly went their way and the vehicles on both sides of the national highway got cleared, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021