Sixty countries signed up to EU, U.S.-led pledge on methane emissions

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-10-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 16:57 IST
Sixty countries signed up to EU, U.S.-led pledge on methane emissions
A group of 60 countries has signed up to a pledge led by the European Union and United States to cut emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"Sixty countries joined us so far and of course we are encouraging others to join this ambition," von der Leyen told a news conference.

The pledge would see countries commit to slash their joint methane emissions by 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels. Nigeria, Japan and Pakistan are among the countries that have joined the pledge, which is due to be launched at the U.N. COP26 summit, which runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12.

