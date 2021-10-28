Left Menu

Cold storage facility inaugurated for vegetable, fruit vendors in Odisha's Rourkela

Small fruit and vegetable vendors will be benefited from the storage unit as they can keep their perishable items in the facility, Parida said. Over 250 vendors have already registered with the authorities of the facility, which will be managed by self-help groups, the RMC commissioner said.

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 28-10-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 17:08 IST
In a bid to support small vegetable and fruit vendors in Rourkela, a cold storage facility with a five-tonne capacity has been made operational in Odisha's Sundargarh district, an official said on Thursday.

The project at Chhend Colony was inaugurated by Rourkela MLA Sarada Nayak and local civic body commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida on Wednesday. The legislator appealed to authorities of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation to use renewable energy by installing solar panels to reduce running cost of the facility. Small fruit and vegetable vendors will be benefited from the storage unit as they can keep their perishable items in the facility,'' Parida said. Over 250 vendors have already registered with the authorities of the facility, which will be managed by self-help groups, the RMC commissioner said.

