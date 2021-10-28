CII Institute of Logistics rolls out compendium of logistics policies of five states

CII Institute of Logistics on Thursday said it has launched a compendium of logistics policies followed by five states in the country, aimed at how the states can incentivize and promote logistics and warehouse sectors.

Ministry of Commerce and Industry, logistics-additional secretary Amrit Lal Meena formally launched the handbook recently, and said, ''the ongoing stakeholder consultations for strengthening logistics sector in India will result in cohesive policy development and accelerate economic development and unified vision''.

The institute has facilitated five stakeholder round tables in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Haryana, a press release said.

Experts from the logistics and warehousing industry, academia took part in a close door dialogue with state government and provided suggestions on the role government and industry can play in creating multiple logistics hubs in the country.

''This compendium is one of the key documents that would be very helpful for logistics of all the states and union territories. It highlights the salient features of various state governments and scope for improvement'', the release said.

''Logistics industry growth will be driven by outsourcing, infrastructure and conducive policies'', CII Institute of Logistics and TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Managing Director, R Dinesh said.

National logistics policy and coherent state policies are essential to accelerate and sustain growth rate in logistics industry, he said. State governments would find this compendium as a valuable handbook that can help policy makers, understand various good practices and develop a unified vision. The compendium synthesizes progress, challenges and outlines scope for improvement very clearly, the statement added.

