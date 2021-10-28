Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 17:57 IST
Task force formed to check adulteration in food items during Diwali in Delhi
To ensure that there is no adulteration in food materials during the festive season of Diwali, the food safety department of the Delhi government has formed a special task force to check such practices, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The task force will have two teams of officials who will gather information about food adulteration practices and take action against the offenders.

The statement said the task force will conduct special drives to check the quality of the products widely used in the festive season.

''Two teams of senior officers have been formed to check adulteration of food items, especially for materials used in the festive season such as milk, khoya, paneer, ghee and oil.

''The team wills specifically gather information related to adulteration, food fraud and non-compliance of the Food Safety and Standards Act,'' Commissioner, Food Safety, Neha Bansal was quoted as saying in the statement.

It is often seen that traders and others engaged in the food business indulge in the use of adulterated products or sell stale food items during the festive season.

Bansal said the enforcement teams will inspect manufacturing units, wholesale markets and other such areas where these food products are sold or stored in large quantities.

''Our idea is to stop the sale of these items before getting to the market,'' she said.

The commissioner said the department is also reaching out to the public for information related to food safety, adulteration and non-compliance through email ID cfss.delhi@nic.in and helpline number 1800113921.

