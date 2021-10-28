Andhra Pradesh Assembly to pass resolution seeking Centre to take up census of backward classes

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday decided to pass a resolution in the Assembly requesting the Centre to take up the caste census of Backward Classes (BC) in the State while conducting a general census of 2021.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, took several key decisions which include taking up caste census, allowing online ticketing platform, and formation of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Welfare Department, he said.

"The previous census was taken up in 1931 before Independence. Since then, no BC census was taken up. The (resolution) move is to ensure that BCs get their due share and welfare. The resolution will be passed in the Assembly and sent to the Centre. The Cabinet has empowered the Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Minister to move an appropriate motion in the House," State Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said.

The Minister said the State government had aimed at filling 41,000 vacancies in the Medical, Health Department and filled 26,917 posts in the last two-and-a-half years, and the remaining posts would be filled soon.

The Cabinet has also approved to amend Cinematography Act 1965 and allow online ticketing platforms to be managed by AP State Film, Television & Theatre Development Corporation for issuing of cinema tickets, he said.

The Minister said the Cabinet has approved the formation of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Welfare Department to implement schemes for upper caste poor people and also approved the formation of Jain Welfare Corporation and Sikh Welfare Corporation.

He said the Cabinet has approved to extend the ban on Maoists and other similar organizations for one more year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)