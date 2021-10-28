Left Menu

Rajiv Ranjan Jha takes charge as Director (Projects) PFC

Jha had also handled the renewable energy loan portfolio and worked extensively in the area of Project Appraisal especially for Independent Private Power Projects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 18:17 IST
State-owned Power Finance Corporation on Thursday said Rajiv Ranjan Jha has taken charge as its Director (Projects).

Jha was earlier working as Executive Director (projects) in PFC before his elevation to the coveted role, a company statement said.

He took charge of the post on Thursday.

In his new role, he will be responsible for developing and enforcing sound strategies to venture into new business avenues and also oversee the ongoing projects funded by the company.

He was earlier responsible for the entire loan portfolio of private sector projects under consortium lending with PFC as lead financial institution. Jha had also handled the renewable energy loan portfolio and worked extensively in the area of Project Appraisal (especially for Independent Private Power Projects). He was also associated with development and award of ultra mega power projects (UMPPs) for which PFC is the nodal agency. Jha has been instrumental in resolving some of the large scale stressed assets with a loan value of around Rs 10,000 crore.

Before joining PFC, he worked with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd) for more than eight years and dealt with Operation and Maintenance of their coal-based captive power plant. Jha holds a Bachelor's Degree in Science (Mechanical Engineering) from NIT Jamshedpur of Ranchi University and an advance Diploma in Management from IGNOU.

