Left Menu

Customs seize 280 grams of gold worth over Rs 14 lakhs at Jaipur airport

The Customs officials on Thursday seized 280 grams of gold worth Rs 14 lakh from a passenger at Jaipur International Airport.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 28-10-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 18:31 IST
Customs seize 280 grams of gold worth over Rs 14 lakhs at Jaipur airport
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Customs officials on Thursday seized 280 grams of gold worth Rs 14 lakh from a passenger at Jaipur International Airport. As per an official statement, the passenger arrived at Jaipur from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight.

On examination of his checked-in baggage, three solid round cylindrical rods of fine gold were found. "The smuggled gold collectively weighing 288.430 grams, valued at Rs 14,21960 was recovered which was seized under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962," the statement read.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021