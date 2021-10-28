Gas being 'weaponised' against Moldova, EU says
The European Union's top diplomat said on Thursday that Moldova was a victim of Russia's efforts to use natural gas to bully its smaller neighbour, although he did not provide details.
"In global terms the price increases around the world are not a consequence of weaponisation of the gas supply, but in the case of Moldova, yes it is," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a news conference alongside Moldova's Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita in Brussels.
"In the case of Moldova, political characteristics have to be taken into account ... In the case of Moldova, it's a sharp (price) increase which was related with political problems, which requires our support," Borrell said.
