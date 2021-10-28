Left Menu

Hero Motors, Yamaha form JV to  produce e-cycle drive motors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 18:39 IST
Automotive component manufacturer Hero Motors on Thursday said it has inked a joint venture pact with Japan's Yamaha Motor Co to set up a manufacturing unit to produce e-cycle drive motors.

The boards of both the companies have approved the transaction under which a manufacturing unit will be set up in India to manufacture e-cycle drive motors for the global markets, Hero Motors said in a statement.

The joint venture is the next step in the strategic alliance forged between Hero and Yamaha in September 2019 to work together in the e-cycle segment.

The JV facility would come up in Punjab and start production by November 2022. The plant would have a total installed production capacity of one million units. ''Our combined strengths - Hero's expertise in value-focused manufacturing and Yamaha's technical expertise, global reach and access to future technology - are a potent recipe for success,'' Hero Motors Company (HMC) Group Chairman & Managing Director Pankaj Munjal said.

