Left Menu

Coal ministry says supply of dry-fuel to thermal power plants rising consistently

The Union power minister on Monday exuded confidence that there will be no power shortage in the country amid the ongoing low coal stocks at power plants and stressed on timely payments by distribution companies to the plants for electricity supplied to them.After the virtual launch of the green day market for sale of renewable energy on exchanges, Singh assured, There wont be any back down...There was no power outage yesterday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 19:14 IST
Coal ministry says supply of dry-fuel to thermal power plants rising consistently
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Thursday said supply of coal to thermal power plants (TPPs) has been rising consistently, which is evident from the rise in stock at power plants end.

Average rise during the last one week is more than two lakh tonnes per day and it assumes significance in the wake of country's power plants facing fuel shortages.

''Coal supply to power plants has indicated steady increase for the last many days,'' the coal ministry said in a statement.

Supplies to TPPs have been increasing consistently ''which is evident from the rise in stock at the power plant end which has started rising and average increase during last one week is more than two lakh tonnes per day,'' it added.

As per Central Electricity Authority (CEA) report, the coal stock with power plants stood at 9.028 million tonnes (MT) as on October 26, 2021. With daily increase in coal stock for the last nine days, five days' stock is available at the end of the thermal power plants. In around a week's time, it is likely to reach six days' buffer stock. Coal consumed on daily basis by the TPPs is replenished by coal companies.

Earlier this month, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi held a virtual meeting with Power Minister R K Singh and Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw along with senior officers of the respective ministries, CMDs and officials of the coal companies to discuss and review the steps necessary to further improve coal stock at the power plants end. It was agreed in the meeting that supply to power plants will be around two million tonnes per day from all the sources i.e Coal India Ltd, Singareni Collieries Ltd and captive mines. The overall coal supply to power sector has been consistently more than 2.1 million tonnes for the last one week.

On Tuesday, Joshi reviewed the coal production and stressed on continuing the momentum to dispatch maximum supply of the dry fuel to thermal power plants. The Union power minister on Monday exuded confidence that there will be no power shortage in the country amid the ongoing low coal stocks at power plants and stressed on timely payments by distribution companies to the plants for electricity supplied to them.

After the virtual launch of the green day market for sale of renewable energy on exchanges, Singh assured, ''There won't be any back down...There was no (power) outage yesterday. There was no (power shortage) and it did not happen even before. If there is some outage, then that is because of our own (states') constraints.'' The minister informed that power plants in the country have more than 8 million tonnes of coal at present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021