Lebanon, Syria and Jordan reach final deal to transfer electricity, ministers say

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 19:18 IST
Lebanon, Syria and Jordan have reached a final deal to transfer electricity to Lebanon which is suffering an acute energy crisis, ministers from the three neighboring countries said in a joint news conference on Thursday.

The World Bank attended a joint meeting for the participating countries and would finance the deal, Lebanese energy minister Walid Fayad said.

"The Americans have given the green light to the project," he added.

