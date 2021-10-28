Lebanon, Syria and Jordan reach final deal to transfer electricity, ministers say
Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 19:18 IST
Lebanon, Syria and Jordan have reached a final deal to transfer electricity to Lebanon which is suffering an acute energy crisis, ministers from the three neighboring countries said in a joint news conference on Thursday.
The World Bank attended a joint meeting for the participating countries and would finance the deal, Lebanese energy minister Walid Fayad said.
"The Americans have given the green light to the project," he added.
