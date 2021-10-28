Left Menu

5 ostriches in Vandalur zoo die suddenly

Other birds are under surveillance and zoo veterinarians are continuously monitoring the remaining birds in the enclosures, the director said.One lioness Kavitha, aged 19, died due to senility and age-related issues on October 26 and postmortem was conducted by zoo veterinarians and a team from TANUVAS, the release further said.JSP NVG NVG

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-10-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 19:20 IST
5 ostriches in Vandalur zoo die suddenly
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Oct 28 (PTI): Five ostriches in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), popularly known as the Vandalur zoo, here, died suddenly prompting stepped-up surveillance of the birds and monitoring of the others in enclosures, the AAZP said on Thursday.

Also, a lioness named Kavitha (19) died of age-related ailments on October 26, the zoo said.

“Ostrich was breeding well naturally in AAZP. Five ostriches died all of a sudden on October 27. A team from Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), along with the zoo veterinarians, was present during prophylactic treatment to the remaining birds in ostrich enclosure and during the postmortem,” a press release from the director of AAZP said. Samples were collected for bacteriology, virology and toxicology examination which is being carried out, said the release.

“Blood smear and organ impression was examined on Wednesday and fowl cholera was ruled out. Other birds are under surveillance and zoo veterinarians are continuously monitoring the remaining birds in the enclosures,” the director said.

“One lioness Kavitha, aged 19, died due to senility and age-related issues on October 26 and postmortem was conducted by zoo veterinarians and a team from TANUVAS,” the release further said.

JSP NVG NVG

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021