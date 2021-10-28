Left Menu

Amarinder-Shah meeting over farm laws postponed

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-10-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 20:17 IST
Amarinder-Shah meeting over farm laws postponed
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the farm laws was postponed on Thursday.

The meeting between both leaders could not take place as Shah was to leave for Gujarat, said a source close to the former Punjab CM.

Singh was supposed to meet the Union home minister to discuss possible solutions to the ongoing farmers' stir against the Centre's three farm laws.

The former CM on Wednesday had said he will be meeting Shah along with some agricultural experts.

''Tomorrow, I am going to meet Home Minister Shah and 25-30 people will go with me,'' Singh had said while addressing the media here.

Singh had said he had met the Union home minister thrice in the past on farmers' issues.

Singh, who had faced an unceremonious exit from the state government, had said any seat arrangement that he might make with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be subject to the resolution of the farmers' issue in their interest.

Singh had earlier also met Shah in Delhi and had discussed the prolonged farmers' stir with him while urging him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the three farm laws.

A large number of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and UP, have been camping at the Delhi borders since November 26 last year, demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021