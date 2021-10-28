J&K govt to compensate farmers for losses due to adverse weather, says Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the government will provide full financial assistance to farmers for the losses caused due to adverse weather conditions.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Lt Governor Sinha virtually inaugurated an apple festival organised in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, an official statement said.

Speaking at the event, Sinha assured ''full financial assistance would be provided to the farmers by the UT's administration for the loss caused due to adverse weather in Jammu and Kashmir.'' He said it was the responsibility of the Jammu and Kashmir government to protect the land of the farmers in the Union Territory and the legal provision in this regard was in the interest of the cultivators.

The Lt Governor said the central and UT governments were working together for the upliftment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, with most of them being dependent on agriculture.

Sinha informed that various schemes have been implemented to double the income of farmers. He also requested the scientists to bring the benefit of their research from the lab to the land.

The agriculture minister highlighted that the central government was working with full force for the development of agriculture and allied sectors in the country and to increase the income of farmers.

Tomar appreciated the Jammu and Kashmir government for doing speedy work for the development of agriculture in the Union Territory with help of funds provided under various central schemes.

The festival will provide a better platform to apple growers and other stakeholders, he said. The apple festival under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' will prove to be a milestone in increasing the income of the farmers.

With an annual production of more than 2.2 million tonnes, apples from Jammu and Kashmir account for 87 per cent of the national production and are linked to the livelihood of about 30 per cent of the population of the UT, according to the statement.

Tomar also expressed satisfaction over high-density plantation being done in 2,300-hectare area under a special scheme in the UT.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary said the agriculture budget of the Centre has increased to Rs 1.23 lakh crore from Rs 22,000 crore before the Modi government came to power.

Farmers are benefiting from measures like procurement on MSP (Minimum Support Price), and Agriculture Infrastructure Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore, he added.

During the event, cheques and certificates related to various schemes were given to the farmers. A booklet on horticulture was also released.

Local public representatives, apple growers, farmers, entrepreneurs, agricultural scientists and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

