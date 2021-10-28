Mysore-Chennai Shatabdi Express becomes first IMS certified train

With maintaining hygiene in train and perfect management system, another milestone achieved by Indian Railway as Chennai- Mysore-Chennai Shatabdi Express becomes the first Integrated Management Systems (IMS) certified train of Southern Railway. This is also the first IMS certified Shatabdi Express train of Indian Railways and the second mail/express train on Indian Railways.

According to the statement released by the Ministry of Railways, Chennai-Mysore-Chennai Central Shatabdi Express service is the first-ever train service of Southern Railway to bag IMS Certification with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 Certifications. The statement further read that the primary maintenance of the train is handled by Basin Bridge Coaching Depot of Chennai Division.

This certification has been granted by the certification agency after a comprehensive audit and duly verifying adherence by Railways to all laid down norms. The pair of Shatabdi services between Chennai-Mysore-Chennai was run as Train in the pre-COVID times and presently run as Special service with train except for Wednesdays.

It is also notable that the train was inducted with state-of-the-art LHB coaches in July 2009. Most importantly, this train is running on Head-On-Generation (HOG) Technology, thereby reducing pollution and saving on the consumption of diesel. Maintaining 100 per cent passenger amenities in working condition, 100 per cent Bio digester toilet operations and 100 per cent functional sub-pantry equipment, Quality air conditioning, lighting and other electrical amenities with energy conservation technology are the Special features of this train.

In this train, passengers also get Braille signage seat indication number And Pre-loaded Wi-fi Infotainment System. Automatic sliding door closer for passenger coupe in Executive coach, fire extinguishers in all coaches with fire suppression system fitted in power cars and unified information sticker in all coaches with emergency contact numbers ensuring safe and comfortable travel for passengers in this train. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)