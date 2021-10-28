Left Menu

Mysore-Chennai Shatabdi Express becomes first IMS certified train

With maintaining hygiene in train and perfect management system, another milestone achieved by Indian Railway as Chennai- Mysore-Chennai Shatabdi Express becomes the first Integrated Management Systems (IMS) certified train of Southern Railway.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 20:39 IST
Mysore-Chennai Shatabdi Express becomes first IMS certified train
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With maintaining hygiene in train and perfect management system, another milestone achieved by Indian Railway as Chennai- Mysore-Chennai Shatabdi Express becomes the first Integrated Management Systems (IMS) certified train of Southern Railway. This is also the first IMS certified Shatabdi Express train of Indian Railways and the second mail/express train on Indian Railways.

According to the statement released by the Ministry of Railways, Chennai-Mysore-Chennai Central Shatabdi Express service is the first-ever train service of Southern Railway to bag IMS Certification with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 Certifications. The statement further read that the primary maintenance of the train is handled by Basin Bridge Coaching Depot of Chennai Division.

This certification has been granted by the certification agency after a comprehensive audit and duly verifying adherence by Railways to all laid down norms. The pair of Shatabdi services between Chennai-Mysore-Chennai was run as Train in the pre-COVID times and presently run as Special service with train except for Wednesdays.

It is also notable that the train was inducted with state-of-the-art LHB coaches in July 2009. Most importantly, this train is running on Head-On-Generation (HOG) Technology, thereby reducing pollution and saving on the consumption of diesel. Maintaining 100 per cent passenger amenities in working condition, 100 per cent Bio digester toilet operations and 100 per cent functional sub-pantry equipment, Quality air conditioning, lighting and other electrical amenities with energy conservation technology are the Special features of this train.

In this train, passengers also get Braille signage seat indication number And Pre-loaded Wi-fi Infotainment System. Automatic sliding door closer for passenger coupe in Executive coach, fire extinguishers in all coaches with fire suppression system fitted in power cars and unified information sticker in all coaches with emergency contact numbers ensuring safe and comfortable travel for passengers in this train. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021