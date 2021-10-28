Don't commit suicide, working on plan for agri growth: Kejriwal to Punjab farmers

Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal here on Thursday urged farmers not to commit suicide and said his party is working on a special plan for the development of agriculture, which will be announced by him next month.

He also promised farmers to pay them compensation for crop failure by April 30 if his party came to power in next year's Punjab Assembly polls.

The AAP's national claimed that after his party forms the government in the state, no farmer will commit suicide.

The Aam Aadmi Party is formulating a special plan for the development of agriculture in Punjab, which will be announced by him next month, the CM said.

Kejriwal also attacked Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, saying he was quick to have pictures clicked with farmers who suffered losses due to pink bollworm but failed to give them the due compensation.

AAP, if forms the government in Punjab, won't only provide due compensation to farmers who suffered due to any natural calamity but also enhance it in proportion to the production cost, assured Kejriwal. Copying is easy but it is very difficult to implement, the Delhi CM said, accusing the opposition parties of trying to imitate the AAP agenda to woo the voters.

He said when the Aam Aadmi Party government was formed in Delhi, they gave farmers more than their cost of production, which was Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per acre.

''After April 1, 2022, farmers and labourers in Punjab will not be forced to commit suicide due to crop failure. This is my promise and Kejriwal does what he says. By April 30, crop loss compensation will be credited to the account of each affected farmer and labourer," he said at a programme here.

''When a farmer commits suicide, I feel disheartened. Even after 70 years of independence, farmers are forced to commit suicide but other parties and leaders are not affected by it. If these leaders had such compassion, the country's farmers, farm labourers and all agriculture-dependent businesses would not have been facing such crises,'' he said. Kejriwal said problems related to adulterated milk, animal insurance and stubble will be solved. ''Stubble would be used for power, cardboard and agro-based industries and DAP fertiliser factories, which would also provide employment to the youth of Punjab. Agriculture and all related occupations will be made profitable,'' he said.

He also heard problems of farmers along with AAP leaders Jarnail Singh, Raghav Chadha, Harpal Singh Cheema and Bhagwant Singh Mann.

