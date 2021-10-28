Left Menu

Maduro ally Saab to plead not guilty to money laundering - lawyer

Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman who became a special envoy for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, will plead not guilty to money laundering charges when arraigned on Monday, his lawyer Henry Bell told Reuters. (Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 22:19 IST
Maduro ally Saab to plead not guilty to money laundering - lawyer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman who became a special envoy for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, will plead not guilty to money laundering charges when arraigned on Monday, his lawyer Henry Bell told Reuters. In a case that pits the United States against Maduro's socialist administration, Saab was arrested in Cape Verde during a refueling stop en route to Iran and extradited to the United States earlier this month.

He and an ally have been charged with siphoning around $350 million out of Venezuela via the United States as part of a bribery scheme linked to Venezuela's state-controlled exchange rate. When sanctioning him in 2019, Washington described Saab as the orchestrator of a "vast corruption network" that enriched Maduro and his allies through a complex web of shell companies, business associates and relatives.

Saab's lawyers have called the U.S. charges "politically motivated" and his family says Saab has been "kidnapped." Venezuela's opposition is hoping Saab cooperates with investigators and sheds light on what they say has been widespread graft in the oil-rich nation.

The United States labels Maduro an illegitimate dictator and has sanctioned the OPEC nation's state oil company in a bid to pressure him to step down, while several top Venezuelan officials - including Maduro himself - face U.S. drug trafficking charges. (Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021