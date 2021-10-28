MSRTC bus operations to return to normal from midnight as stir ends

After a `spontaneous' agitation by the employees crippled its operations on Thursday, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) said normal bus services would resume from midnight.

After a meeting with transport minister Anil Parab, the action committee of the unions declared that it was withdrawing the agitation with immediate effect, the state transport undertaking said in a release late at night.

Operations at about 190 of 250 depots of the MSRTC were badly hit since morning due to the ''spontaneous agitation'' launched by the employees over various demands including the merger of the corporation with the state government and increase in dearness allowance and salaries. Parab, who is also the chairman of the MSRTC, called an urgent meeting with leaders of the action committee at the Mantralaya (the Maharashtra government's headquarters) in the evening to find a way out. MSRTC vice chairman and managing director Shekhar Channe and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

Parab announced that dearness allowance will be increased to 28 per cent and house rent allowance of MSRTC employees will be on par with that of state government employees.

Shrirang Barge, general secretary of the Maharashtra ST Congress, told PTI that their three main demands concerned the dearness allowance, house rent allowance and increment on par with the state government employees.

''All three demands have been accepted,'' he said, adding the transport minister promised to resolve the salary increment issue after Diwali.

Earlier, operations at several depots including the Mumbai Central, where the MSRTC's headquarters is located, came to a standstill due to the agitation in the morning.

The MSRTC has a fleet of more than 16,000 buses and has around 93,000 employees.

''An action committee of the MSRTC employees' union had started an indefinite agitation for our demands, but no call was given for a strike. The employees spontaneously stopped bus operations in support of the agitation,'' a union leader had claimed.

