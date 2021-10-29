Left Menu

Out of them, 22 members will be elected and four will be nominated by the government to give representation to different areas, groups and communities not represented in the Council, Pegu said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-10-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 00:05 IST
Portal for pension cases of state employees to come up in Assam
The Assam Cabinet on Thursday decided that a dedicated portal for pension cases of state government employees will be launched to expeditiously provide post-retirement remuneration to pensioners.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said the portal will be named as 'Kritagyata'.

''This portal will be the front-end for processing all pension cases and for matters related to pay fixation. Pension Seva Kendras will be set up by AMTRON (Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd) in all districts for government employees,'' Pegu said.

District offices and head of the departments will be authorised for sending pension papers through the portal and it has to be processed within one year of retirement, he added.

''Notification will be issued for simplification of procedures for commutation of pension within one year of retirement,'' he said.

Pegu said the Cabinet also decided to appoint Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain as Deputy Superintendent of Police on probation.

The minister also said that Rs 508.60 crore loan will be raised by the state government from NABARD for projects under the RIDF-XXVII (Rural Infrastructure Development Fund), to be repaid within seven years.

''The Cabinet also approved Rs 160 crore of working capital to Assam Food & Civil Supplies Corporation Limited for procuring paddy from the state's farmers by providing them a minimum support price of Rs 1,940 per quintal,'' he added.

Pegu said different sets of uniforms, including shoes, woollen jersey, raincoat and cap, will be provided every year to the frontline staff of the Forest Department, starting from the level of forest guards.

The cabinet further decided to allot lands to Mising Language & Cultural Research Centre in Dhemaji and NGO Barpeta Zila Mahila Samity in Barpeta.

''We also approved the ordinance for amending The Deuri Autonomous Council Act, 2005 to increase the number of seats to 26 from 20. Out of them, 22 members will be elected and four will be nominated by the government to give representation to different areas, groups and communities not represented in the Council,'' Pegu said.

