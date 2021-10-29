Left Menu

What to gift this Diwali? Bhubaneswar organistion has eco-friendly options

In a bid to promote eco-friendly Diwali celebrations, a Bhubaneswar-based organisation is running a campaign to encourage people to gift plants on the festival.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 29-10-2021 06:38 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 06:38 IST
What to gift this Diwali? Bhubaneswar organistion has eco-friendly options
Bakul Foundation volunteers preparing gifts for Diwali (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to promote eco-friendly Diwali celebrations, a Bhubaneswar-based organisation is running a campaign to encourage people to gift plants on the festival. On the occasion of Diwali, burning firecrackers has been a usual practice that immensely degrades the air quality in the days after. However, with this campaign, the Bakul Foundation aims to curb the effects of air pollution.

On Diwali, which is popularly known for exchanging gifts amongst friends and family, if people switch to exchanging plants, it will lead to increase in green cover exponentially. Speaking to ANI, chief of the foundation Sujit Mahapatra said, "In our society there is a lot of instruction overdose, but if I gift a plant to you, a very strong message goes without any words being spoken."

He added, "Diwali is normally a very environment damaging festival. Thus, trees and plants are very good gifts to offset the environmental damage. Particularly in COVID times, we have learnt the importance of oxygen.' Divulging the details of the work being done by the volunteers in order to promote gifting of plants he informed that they are doing an attractive packaging of the plants and offering a complementary gift hamper with a plant, which contains hand-painted earthen lamps and homemade chocolates.

Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 4 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021