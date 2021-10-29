What to gift this Diwali? Bhubaneswar organistion has eco-friendly options

In a bid to promote eco-friendly Diwali celebrations, a Bhubaneswar-based organisation is running a campaign to encourage people to gift plants on the festival. On the occasion of Diwali, burning firecrackers has been a usual practice that immensely degrades the air quality in the days after. However, with this campaign, the Bakul Foundation aims to curb the effects of air pollution.

On Diwali, which is popularly known for exchanging gifts amongst friends and family, if people switch to exchanging plants, it will lead to increase in green cover exponentially. Speaking to ANI, chief of the foundation Sujit Mahapatra said, "In our society there is a lot of instruction overdose, but if I gift a plant to you, a very strong message goes without any words being spoken."

He added, "Diwali is normally a very environment damaging festival. Thus, trees and plants are very good gifts to offset the environmental damage. Particularly in COVID times, we have learnt the importance of oxygen.' Divulging the details of the work being done by the volunteers in order to promote gifting of plants he informed that they are doing an attractive packaging of the plants and offering a complementary gift hamper with a plant, which contains hand-painted earthen lamps and homemade chocolates.

Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 4 this year. (ANI)

