Left Menu

Fuel prices increased for third consecutive day, Petrol touches Rs 108.64 in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices increased for the third consecutive day to touch record high levels across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 08:00 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 08:00 IST
Fuel prices increased for third consecutive day, Petrol touches Rs 108.64 in Delhi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Petrol and diesel prices increased for the third consecutive day to touch record high levels across the country. With a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 108.64 a litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike by 35 paise and took the fuel's rate to Rs 97.37 per litre in the national capital.

Mumbai also reported a surge in fuel prices as compared to yesterday. The petrol in retail cost stands at Rs 114.47 per litre whereas diesel costs Rs 105.49 per litre today in Mumbai. As for Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 109.02 per litre, while diesel is Rs 100.49 per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 105.43 and Rs 101.59 per litre respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.Meanwhile, the Central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices. Earlier, a source told ANI that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

"As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others," said the source. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021