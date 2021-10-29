Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches UP's Lalitpur to meet kin of farmer who died waiting for fertiliser

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur to meet the kin of farmer who died while waiting to purchase fertiliser.

ANI | Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-10-2021 08:30 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 08:30 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Lalitpur railway station. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur to meet the kin of a farmer who died while waiting to purchase fertiliser. According to sources, Vadra to go to Lalitpur in Bundelkhand to meet the families of farmers who had died recently.

The Congress leader also claimed that the "Bundelkhand region of UP is facing a severe shortage of fertiliser". "Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached Lalitpur. Will soon visit the affected farmer families. There is a severe shortage of fertilizers in the entire Bundelkhand including Lalitpur. Our "annadaata" our dying back to back," tweeted Ajay Kumar Lallu, Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief.

Earlier on Thursday, the Congress leader interacted with her 'coolie brothers' or porters at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow. During the interaction, the porters told Vadra about the problems related to their livelihood and the economic blow they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Priyanka Gandhi is currently the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh. This development comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

