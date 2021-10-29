Left Menu

Gas leak at a Delong Steel iron mill kills 3 in China - state media

The accident occurred at an ironworks in the northern province of Hebei, as a pipeline equipment failure at its No.3 blast furnace led to carbon monoxide poisoning of workers on site, CCTV said on Friday. The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Delong Steel owns three blast furnaces.

A gas leak at an iron mill of Chinese steelmaker Delong Steel late on Thursday has killed three people, state broadcaster CCTV said. The accident occurred at an ironworks in the northern province of Hebei, as a pipeline equipment failure at its No.3 blast furnace led to carbon monoxide poisoning of workers on site, CCTV said on Friday.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. It is unclear whether production at the plant has been halted after the accident. Delong Steel owns three blast furnaces. The company has an annual iron and steel production capacity of three million tonnes each, according to its official website.

Hebei accounts for more than 20% of China's total steel production.

