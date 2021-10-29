Left Menu

Hasanamba celebrations begin in Karnataka's Hassan

The annual Hasanamba festival began on Thursday at the Hasanamba Temple in Hassan district of Karnataka.

ANI | Hassan (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-10-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 11:09 IST
Hasanamba festival began in Karnataka's Hassan on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The annual Hasanamba festival began on Thursday at the Hasanamba Temple in Hassan district of Karnataka. The festival will go on till November 6.

The temple gates were opened at around 12.15 pm in the presence of Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, District in-Charge and Minister K Gopalaiah, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, MLA from Hassan Preetam Gowda, Deputy Commissioner, Hassan, R Girish, and SP, Hassan, Srinivas Gowda. The district administration had decided to allow only elected representatives and officers to the temple on the first day as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The devotees have access to the temple on all days except the last day, when traditional rituals will be held. (ANI)

