Breach in canal damages crops in Kalahandi

Over 100 hectares of paddy fields got submerged due to a breach in a canal in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, an official said.

There was a sudden breach in the right canal of the irrigation project on the Indravati river near Pajen village under Kalampur block on Thursday.

The breach, which is about 15 feet, resulted in the water gushing into the paddy fields and the village, the official said.

Indravati project officials stopped the release of water to the right canal to facilitate the plugging of the breach.

Affected villagers are insisting that before repair, they should be compensated first for the loss they have incurred as the water damaged standing crops.

Executive engineer of Indravati right canal project, Rajkumar Behera said that the irrigation which was suspended will resume on Friday.

