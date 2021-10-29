Left Menu

Cops removing barricades at Ghazipur farmers' protest site

Thousands of farmers have been camping at the three borders points --- Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur --- protesting the Centres three farm laws since November 26, 2020.About the removal of blockades at the Tikri Border on Thursday night, a senior police officer had said some layers of barricades that were placed by the police have been removed.The Supreme Court on October 21 had said farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the three farms laws have the right to agitate but they cannot block roads indefinitely.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 29-10-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 11:27 IST
Cops removing barricades at Ghazipur farmers' protest site
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Friday started removing the barricades and concertina wires it had put in place at the anti-farm laws protest site at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

Multiple layers of iron and cement barricades and at least five layers of concertina wires were put up last year, and further strengthened after the January 26 violence this year during the farmers' protest against the three contentious farm laws.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said Friday, ''The process of removing barricades on NH-9 has been started. The temporarily barricading is being removed to ease out vehicular movement. However, the National Highway 24 was already opened for the traffic.'' The opening of the road stretch would help thousands of commuters in Ghaziabad, Delhi, Noida as well as those traveling between the national capital and interiors of Uttar Pradesh to Meerut and beyond.

Police officials and laborers were also seen removing iron nails that were studded on the NH9 at Ghazipur, where hundreds of protesters, chiefly belonging to the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), have been occupying a road stretch since November 2020.

The BKU is a participant in the movement of the anti-farm law spearheaded by the farmers collective Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

The removal of barricades comes after the October 21 Supreme Court direction that called for unblocking of roads that have remained out of bounds for commuters due to the protests at Delhi's border points of Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur. While the protesting farmers have been claiming that the three laws enacted last year are against their interest, the Centre has been saying these legislations are pro-farmer. Thousands of farmers have been camping at the three borders points --- Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur --- protesting the Centre's three farm laws since November 26, 2020.

About the removal of blockades at the Tikri Border on Thursday night, a senior police officer had said some layers of barricades that were placed by the police have been removed.

The Supreme Court on October 21 had said farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the three farms laws have the right to agitate but they cannot block roads indefinitely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021